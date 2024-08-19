Blinken Says Israel Accepts Cease-Fire and Hamas Must ‘Say Yes’

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a cease-fire proposal for Gaza and “the next important step is for Hamas to say yes.”

Calling the proposed accord “a bridging agreement,” Blinken said that “not everything is spelled out in detail.”

The top US diplomat, making his ninth visit to the region since Hamas attacked on Oct. 7, said he will travel on to Egypt and Qatar, “our two critical partners” in efforts to halt the war.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.