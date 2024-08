(Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan has formally applied to become a member of BRICS, a group of emerging-market nations led by China and Russia, Ayxan Hacizada, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Baku, said by phone on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan is the latest applicant to the BRICS — a club that for years consisted of just five members and expanded with the inclusion of Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt this January.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.