Biden Talking Past Midnight in East Coast Spurs DNC to Fix Delays

(Bloomberg) -- Organizers at the Democratic National Convention vowed schedule and security adjustments after delays marred the first day of their meeting in Chicago, leaving delegates in hours-long lines and President Joe Biden still delivering remarks well after midnight on the East Coast.

Programming will begin earlier — at 5:30 p.m. local time — and staff are working with speakers to adjust the schedule for the main program, convention executive director Alex Hornbrook told reporters Tuesday.

“We made some real-time adjustments last night to ensure we could get to what the delegates and the viewers really came for, which, of course, is President Biden, and we’re working with our speakers and making some other adjustments for this evening,” he said.

Organizers would not say if the entertainment scrapped on Day One — including a performance by singer James Taylor — would be rescheduled for other nights. On Tuesday, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to address supporters at 8 p.m. local time in Milwaukee — creating an additional dilemma over whether to proceed with or pause programming in Chicago.

Unlike other recent conventions in smaller cities — like the GOP gathering last month in Milwaukee — Democrats in Chicago are spread out over a large footprint spanning the United Center on the city’s west side, McCormick Place, the convention center five miles to the southeast, and a concentration of delegate and media hotels in the heart of the city’s downtown.

The Chicago Police Department and US Secret Service said procedures are being altered after what was described as a cascading series of problems left large crowds stranded outside the United Center.

A minor bus accident and a mechanical failure resulted in one of the entrances to the arena being closed, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

“We are working to make adjustments to our routes,” Snelling said. “We are working to make adjustments on our timing.”

The Secret Service and convention were also bringing additional resources to help speed security screenings, Jeff Burnside, the Secret Service coordinator for the convention, said.

It’s unclear how a demonstration north of the United Center, where protesters breached a fence and confronted police, contributed to the delays. Police estimated around 3,500 demonstrators at the event, which was protesting Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said that law enforcement “reacted very quickly” to the incident.

“There were no serious injuries and frankly we’re standing up for people’s right to express themselves and I think that’s gone very well so far,” he said Tuesday morning while leaving the North Carolina delegation’s breakfast.

Overall, police said there were 13 arrests made throughout the day related to the convention.

“The arrests that were made range from criminal trespass to state supported land, to resisting and obstruction and obstructing, all the way to aggravated battery of police officers,” Snelling said. “So I have said before, we’re not going to tolerate vandalism and violence in our city, and we’re ready, willing and able to respond to those things.”

