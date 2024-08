A member of the Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Kyiv, in 2023.

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s parliament approved a bill to prohibit Russia-linked religious organizations working in the country, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said in a post on Telegram.

The law includes a provision which allows the Moscow-linked Orthodox church in Ukraine to cut ties with Russia within nine months in order to continue its operations in the country, Zheleznyak said on Tuesday.

