Harris Takes Stage to Lead Democratic Party Remade in Her Vision

Kamala Harris delivered an address on the first day of the DNC on Aug. 19.

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris takes the convention stage Thursday night facing the ultimate political challenge — harnessing the energy and excitement of a party reinvigorated by her rapid ascent for a three-month dash to Election Day.

Her speech to formally accept the nomination before Democratic delegates in Chicago amounts to an existential test for Harris, who remains undefined in the minds of many voters and has less than three months to build — and hold — a winning electoral coalition.

Despite emerging from the ashes of President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance and unpopular post-pandemic economic recovery, the 59-year-old former prosecutor’s ascent has so far thrilled the party faithful and disaffected moderates alike.

But on Thursday night, she’ll need to convince voters she’s more than simply a younger, more capable alternative than her 81-year-old boss and the 78-year-old Donald Trump, whom Republicans have nominated for a third consecutive presidential contest.

Aides and allies say Harris is preparing a speech framed around her vision for the future of the country, focused heavily on providing economic opportunities to the middle class and protecting rights.

“We know that the American people don’t know that much about the vice president, and so we really have an opportunity to fill that in for them, and to fill that in, in a way that really shows how she’s going to make a difference in their lives,” Harris campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon said Thursday at an event hosted by the Washington Post.

She’ll face intense scrutiny over her message and delivery.

“I’m interested in hearing, in a policy sense, how she will build on the great accomplishments of the Biden-Harris Administration,” Maryland congressman Jamie Raskin said Thursday.

Party Rebrand

Each night of the convention — peppered with musical performances and celebrity cameos, including Oprah Winfrey’s first-ever convention appearance — built toward Harris’ big moment, while also serving as a microcosm of the rapid transformation of the Democratic Party in the new nominee’s image.

On Monday, a tearful Biden passed the torch. Tuesday, Barack and Michelle Obama hailed Harris as the inheritor of their groundbreaking political movement, thrilling the party faithful with a harsh indictment of Republican nominee Trump. Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Democrats’ happy warrior, capped the penultimate day with a football and freedom-soaked address targeted at the Rust Belt voters that will likely decide the election.

Harris herself appeared Tuesday at a rally at the same Milwaukee arena where Republicans held their own convention. That rally was partially livestreamed back to Chicago — flexing the enthusiasm around her bid.

Thursday’s list of speakers is designed to demonstrate the broad coalition Harris will need to stitch together to prevail on Election Day.

Marquee names include Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Roy Cooper of North Carolina, two Democrats who have cultivated deep reservoirs of support in their pivotal swing states.

Senator Mark Kelly — from battleground Arizona — will look to puncture Republican attacks on Harris’ performance handling immigration-related issues in the White House. Meanwhile, his wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords — a victim of gun violence — is expected to provide emotional heft to the gathering with her call for firearm safety laws.

Separately, speculation swirled around Chicago on Thursday over the addition of surprise guests — with many predicting that Beyonce Knowles-Carter might appear for a rendition of Freedom, which Harris has used as a walk-out song.

Democrats will balance that push against a broader effort at the convention to seize back the mantle of “freedom” in a bid to regain voters from Republicans, who for years claimed a monopoly on such messaging.

The Democratic version of “freedom” centered predominantly around reproductive rights but also touched on voting rights, the environment and economic mobility. Delegates waving signs with “USA” in red lettering and draped in Americana said Harris’ nomination had injected fresh patriotism into the party.

“I would describe it as pure energy, full of history, that the history is in the making, and we’re all part of it,” said Jackie Nophlin, a Virginia delegate decked out in American flag-themed glasses. “Look at the change that is needed, the youthfulness that Kamala is bringing to it.”

Deep Bench

Kelly also embodies a concerted push by convention organizers to highlight a deepening Democratic bench.

The week’s proceedings gave prominent speaking slots to a slew of elected officials thought to have presidential ambitions of their own — including Governors Wes Moore of Maryland, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro — underscoring the uncertainty over the party’s future despite Harris quickly seizing this year’s nomination. Many of the rising stars spent their mornings stopping at delegation breakfasts to schmooze with party insiders and donors and their evenings hosting parties.

But their attendance also underscored an at-least temporary unity. Ideological rivals like New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear both appeared at the Democratic proceedings.

Still, divisions were apparent in Chicago. Outside the United Center, protesters staged multiple demonstrations over Israel’s war in Gaza. Inside the perimeter, some delegates bristled at the decision not to include a Palestinian American as part of the programming.

The parents of a hostage seized by Hamas addressed the convention, but otherwise the ongoing conflict in the Middle East received sparse mention throughout the proceedings.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.