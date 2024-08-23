Malaysia’s UMNO Vows to Resume Fight for Jailed Najib’s Freedom

(Bloomberg) -- A key Malaysian ruling party reaffirmed its commitment to defend jailed ex-prime minister Najib Razak in a pledge that puts it at odds with Anwar Ibrahim’s anti-graft crusade.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told members of the United Malays National Organisation that their fight to free Najib was still ongoing, a month after a high court dismissed the imprisoned former leader’s bid to serve his corruption sentence at home.

“Our struggle to defend Najib has never ended,” Zahid, who is UMNO president, said in his policy speech at the party’s annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. “If anyone is questioning our commitment — the party’s stand is firm.”

A reduction in Najib’s 12-year prison sentence for crimes related to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. by half earlier this year triggered a public backlash against Anwar and his government. Any further reprieve for Najib could erode Anwar’s credibility as a reformist prime minister among his core supporters.

Anwar requires UMNO’s backing to stay in power after the 2022 polls resulted in a hung parliament. The next general election, due only in 2028, will likely once again see no single party winning a simple majority to form the government, Zahid said.

