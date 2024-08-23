RFK Jr. to Endorse Trump, Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign, AP Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is suspending his presidential race and will now support Republican nominee Donald Trump, ending a long-shot campaign that had sought to offer voters an alternative to the major party candidates.

Kennedy’s speech saw him assail the Democratic Party at length for what he said was a political system he claimed is tilted unfairly against independent candidates.

“In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path to electoral victory in the face of this relentless systematic censorship,” Kennedy said Friday in an address from swing-state Arizona.

Kennedy went on to praise the Republican nominee, saying they had met personally twice in recent weeks and that Trump had offered him a position in his administration. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Kennedy said, refused to engage in similar bartering.

By dropping out and backing Trump over Harris, Kennedy is hoping to retain a foothold for his agenda — which includes vaccine skepticism, an isolationist foreign policy, and a focus on health — while shifting his role in the election from spoiler to kingmaker.

The announcement comes one day after Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination, and culminates a week in which Trump has sought to blunt her momentum with a series of splashy campaign events and media engagements.

But the unorthodox nature of Kennedy’s campaign, which he started as a Democrat and then as an independent, and support that has dwindled since President Joe Biden’s exit from the race makes his impact on the contest uncertain.

Kennedy’s announcement was shrouded in the same chaos that defined his campaign. A Pennsylvania attorney for his campaign revealed his endorsement of Trump shortly before Kennedy spoke — prompting his campaign spokesperson to disavow the filing.

Minutes later, Kennedy began a lengthy speech lambasting Democrats for legal efforts that sought to keep him off the ballot in some states — only to then mention his support of the Republican candidate in an aside.

“I was a ferocious critic of many of the policies during his first administration, and there are still issues and approaches upon which we continue to have very serious differences. But we are aligned with each other on other key issues,” Kennedy said of Trump.

Trump celebrated the endorsement Friday afternoon at an event on his tax policy, hinting that the pair could appear later together at a rally in Arizona.

“We just had a very nice endorsement with RFK Jr.,” he said. “I’ll be talking about that. We’re heading out right after this. We’re going to be going to Arizona. We’ll be talking about that, and a lot of other things too.”

Democratic National Committee Senior Advisor Mary Beth Cahill discounted the impact of the endorsement in a statement.

“The more voters learned about RFK Jr. the less they liked him,” Cahill said. “Donald Trump isn’t earning an endorsement that’s going to help build support, he’s inheriting the baggage of a failed fringe candidate. Good riddance.”

