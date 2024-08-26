Vietnam’s Party Chief Lam to Relinquish Presidency: Media

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s newly installed Communist Party chief To Lam will give up his role as president, reinforcing the government’s collective power sharing weeks after the death of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong shook up the one-party political system.

The National Assembly will vote in October on a candidate to fill the presidency, according to news website VnExpress, which cited the legislature’s Chief Administrator Bui Van Cuong. Under Vietnam’s political system, the Party Central Committee will nominate a candidate for president, which the parliament will vote on.

The Party Central Committee will introduce personnel for government offices at multiple levels by the end of the year, with the aim of strengthening the party’s leadership role, VnExpress reported, citing a parliament official during a Monday briefing.

By paring Lam’s role to party chief — the country’s most powerful political role — Vietnam is reverting to its “four pillars” governing structure of separate leaders holding positions of general secretary, prime minister, president and National Assembly chair. Trong took over the presidency in 2018 following the death of then-President Tran Dai Quang, a break from party tradition. He relinquished the position in 2021.

