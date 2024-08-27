Brazil’s Lula Seeks Central Bank Hearing in September

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration is in talks with the Senate head to hold the hearing for the next central bank governor in early September, according to local newspapers. Lawmakers plan on making a final push before the municipal elections, which will take place in October, but chances that the sessions will be virtual could make the work harder.

On Monday, central bank Monetary Policy Director Gabriel Galipolo brought forward his return to the capital Brasilia from Piaui, where he was participating in an event, in case Lula decided to officially nominate him to succeed Governor Roberto Campos Neto, said O Globo.

The economist Braulio Borges is one of the names mentioned within the Finance Ministry for a vacancy on the central bank board, Folha de S. Paulo reports, without revealing how it obtained the information. In addition to Campos Neto, two directors will end their terms in December.

Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said the Senate voting schedule for next week is still unclear, according to O Estado de S. Paulo.

Fires

The military operation to combat fires in Sao Paulo state ended late Monday afternoon, Defense Minister Jose Mucio said in a interview to CNN Brasil. The forces remain on standby, the minister added. The fires were caused by low humidity, a heat wave and criminal activities.

Lower House

Lower house Speaker Arthur Lira this week is leaning toward indicating who he will support as his successor, said Valor Economico. The election will take place in February 2025.

Other Highlights

Lula government wants to quadruple gas aid in 2026, an election year, despite a tight fiscal situation: O Estado de S. Paulo

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.