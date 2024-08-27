Fed Discount Minutes Show New York, Chicago Favored a July Cut

The U.S. Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Photographer: Erin Scott/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Directors at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Chicago voted in July in favor of lowering the so-called discount lending rate, records released by the Fed Wednesday showed.

That’s a possible signal that presidents of those two banks, John Williams in New York and Austan Goolsbee in Chicago, were prepared to support an interest-rate cut last month when policymakers met in Washington.

The discount rate is the interest rate charged to commercial banks and other depository institutions on loans they receive from their regional Fed bank’s lending facility, known as the discount window. It moves in conjunction with the central bank’s policy rate, set by the Federal Open Market Committee.

Regional Fed boards cannot change the discount rate without approval from the Board of Governors in Washington. Their votes to request a change traditionally — though not always — follow the policy preferences of their respective presidents.

When the FOMC met July 30-31, Williams and Goolsbee joined colleagues in unanimously agreeing to leave the federal funds rate unchanged. Minutes of that meeting later revealed “several” officials saw a plausible case for lowering rates at the time.

The Fed is widely expected to lower rates when officials gather again Sept. 17-18.

