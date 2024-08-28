Israel Carries Out West Bank Military Operation as Tensions Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Israel launched a large-scale military operation in the West Bank to combat what the army said was terrorist activity, the latest sign of escalating hostilities in the Palestinian territory since the start of the war in Gaza.

The aim of the attacks on a number of locations in the north of the territory is to target places used by militants for terrorism purposes, the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday. Nine Palestinians have been killed and 11 others were injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, which said Israeli soldiers have blocked access to hospitals and destroyed certain infrastructure.

The IDF said it has killed five militants, including one released from prison as part of an exchange for Hamas-held hostages in Gaza in November.

Israel has increasingly targeted individuals and groups in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 invasion by Hamas militants into southern Israel from Gaza, a separate Palestinian territory.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesman, said Iran has been smuggling weapons into the West Bank as part of its regional effort to undermine the Jewish state, and this week’s operation is a pre-emptive strike. His comments on Iran’s role could not be corroborated.

Iran sponsors Hamas alongside other regional militant groups fighting Israel, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are considered terrorist organizations by the US.

The IDF escalation “will not bring security and stability to anyone, and everyone will pay the price,” Nabil Abu Rudineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, said in a statement.

The West Bank has seen a significant escalation in tensions since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with IDF operations becoming more frequent. The Palestinian Health Ministry says 652 Palestinians had been killed since October and 5,400 injured before this week’s operation. Movement restrictions have further exacerbated a humanitarian crisis in the territory, limiting access to essential health services.

Shoshani said there has been a spike in anti-Israel violence in the northern part of the West Bank with scores of shootings and attacks originating there in the past year. He said the groups involved in the actions were not from Hamas alone but a mixture funded by Iran.

There has also been a significant increase in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition government has approved the expansion of settlements since the start of the war.

The economic situation in the West Bank has deteriorated, with more than 178,000 Palestinian workers losing their jobs after being banned from entering Israel for security reasons.

