Poland Presents Looser 2025 Budget Before Presidential Election

(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk proposed a looser budget for 2025 due to a massive build up in defense spending and his calculus to maintain support ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The fiscal plan, announced on Wednesday, envisages a deficit of 5.5% of economic output next year, compared with an expected 5.3% in 2024. The military alone is set to receive flows worth 4.7% of gross domestic product as NATO-member Poland boosts its defense amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Tusk’s coalition took power late last year, vowing to bring Poland back toward the European mainstream after eight turbulent years of nationalist rule. But it has struggled to overcome opposition to its legislative agenda from President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the former government whose term ends in mid-2025. The prime minister has ruled out spending cuts ahead of what is expected to be a tight election.

The planned fiscal deficit for 2025 exceeds analyst expectations, which Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said was partly caused by the need to redeem Covid-era bonds issued by state-guaranteed institutions. The zloty weakened ahead of publication of the budget details.

A Bloomberg survey of 20 economists had a median prediction of a 4.5% shortfall, with the highest forecast at 4.9%. The EU has opened an excessive deficit procedure against Poland in a bid to force the member nation to return to its guidelines capping deficits at 3% of GDP.

Domanski has downplayed the fiscal challenge, telling Bloomberg this month that accelerating economic growth, expected at 3.9% next year, will help keep the budget gap under control.

The budget draft next goes to parliament, which can’t change the planned deficit level but can rearrange spending.

