Harris Catches Up With Trump in Michigan Poll Signaling Momentum

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The DNC this week marks the ceremonial crowning of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the party's presidential nominees, capping off a whirlwind month for Democrats who quickly coalesced behind the new ticket after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris erased most of Donald Trump’s lead among likely voters in Michigan in a new poll, the latest evidence that the Democratic nominee is closing the gap in the presidential race.

Trump had 46% support in the Aug. 23-26 statewide EPIC MRA poll published Friday, compared with 45% for Harris. The Republican nominee lagged Harris in the poll’s favorability rating, 45% to 46%.

In mid-July, the same poll gave Trump a 7 percentage-point lead among likely voters over President Joe Biden, less than a week before he dropped out of the race and opened the door to Harris’ candidacy. Trump’s lead in favorability over Biden was even wider, 45% to 36%.

Harris and running mate Tim Walz have energized Democratic voters, including at the party’s national convention in Chicago last week. She’s leading or tied with Trump in each of the seven states most likely to decide the race, according to Bloomberg News/Morning Consult polling.

The latest Michigan poll suggested that having Walz, the Minnesota governor, on the Democratic ticket will make respondents more likely to vote for Harris, while Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will weigh on the former president’s support among voters.

Walz was rated as an asset by a 13-point margin, while Vance was viewed as a drag on Trump by a 5-point spread.

The EPIC MRA poll of 600 people, conducted for the Detroit News and three broadcast stations, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

