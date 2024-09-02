Philippines Conveys ‘Displeasure’ to China Over Sea Collision

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has expressed its “displeasure” to China after their ships collided again in the South China Sea on Saturday, according to its top envoy.

“We have made necessary approaches to China in terms of contacting them through various means to express our complaint and displeasure,” Manila’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters on Monday.

The nation is also concerned that China is “raising tensions over what was basically just innocent movement by a Philippine vessel,” Manalo said.

Asked whether a legal action is being considered, the foreign affairs chief said the government is “contemplating, at the moment, possible approaches to this issue.”

