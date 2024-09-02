Thailand’s New Cabinet Lineup Ready for Royal Endorsement This Week, PM Says

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she has finalized the lineup of her cabinet and expects to submit the ministerial appointments for royal endorsement this week.

All candidates have been vetted after a lengthy process, and the list of 35 ministers will be submitted as soon as this week, Paetongtarn told reporters on Monday.

READ: What to Know About Thailand’s Youngest Prime Minister: QuickTake

The new colaition government led by Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party is expected to officially take office by mid-September, acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai has said earlier.

Paetongtarn became prime minister on Aug. 16, after Pheu Thai’s Srettha Thavisin was disqualified for ethics violations by a court ruling after less than a year in power.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.