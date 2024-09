Edmundo Gonzalez, Venezuela's opposition candidate, center, arrives at a press conference following results in the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, July 29, 2024. Venezuela's political opposition vehemently rejected the electoral authority's ruling that Nicolas Maduro was reelected as the nation's president, calling on the military to intervene.

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela ordered the arrest of the opposition’s Edmundo Gonzalez, according to a warrant posted on Instagram.

The Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s office had warned it would issue the warrant against the opposition leader and former presidential candidate if he failed to comply with a summons regarding a criminal investigation.

Gonzalez ran against President Nicolas Maduro in the July 28 vote.

