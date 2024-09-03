Botswana to Hold General Election on Oct. 30, President Says

(Bloomberg) -- Botswana will hold a general election on Oct. 30, according to President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who will seek another term.

Parties will nominate presidential candidates at the Gaborone High Court on Sept. 28 and nominate parliamentary and council candidates on Oct. 4, he said in a video posted on his verified social-media accounts. Both Oct. 30 and 31 will be public holidays to promote higher voter turnout, he said.

The Botswana Democratic Party, which has governed the nation since it obtained independence from the United Kingdom in 1966, confirmed Masisi as its presidential at a congress this past weekend.

His expected challengers include Duma Boko of the Umbrella for Democratic Change opposition bloc, as well as Dumelang Saleshando, who is president of the Botswana Congress Party.

