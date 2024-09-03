Trump Loses Bid to Move NY Hush-Money Case to Federal Court

(Bloomberg) -- A US judge ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot transfer his New York hush-money case to federal court ahead of his scheduled Sept. 18 sentencing.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan said Tuesday that he didn’t have jurisdiction over the state-law case, in which Trump was convicted earlier this year. Hellerstein’s ruling is a strategic setback for Trump, who has repeatedly sought to delay the case until after the election.

Trump has argued that the US Supreme Court’s ruling that presidents have presumptive immunity for officials acts meant his conviction should be dismissed. He further contended that the issue should be decided by a federal court.

Hellerstein, who last year rejected a previous Trump bid to transfer the case to federal court, said the high court ruling hadn’t altered his view.

“Nothing in the Supreme Court’s opinion affects my previous conclusion that the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority,” Hellerstein said in his decision. “Private schemes with private actors, unconnected to any statutory or constitutional authority or function of the executive, are considered unofficial acts.”

New York state Justice Juan Merchan, who presided over Trump’s trial, will also consider the immunity argument. He has said he will rule by Sept. 16 on Trump’s motion to overturn his conviction.

The former president was convicted in May of falsifying business records tied to a scheme to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public just before the 2016 election. Daniels said she was paid to stay quiet about a sexual encounter she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Moving the case to federal court would have been a potentially faster route for Trump to appeal his conviction to the Supreme Court.

