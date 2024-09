(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Tuesday that it has dismissed its first deputy director as a result of a disciplinary misstep.

According to a statement on the investigation bureau’s website, Gizo Uglava broke ethical professional norms. NABU, as the bureau is known, said Uglava’s actions discredited a colleague who raised the issue of possible leaks of classified information by the bureau.

