Liz Cheney Says She’s Voting for Kamala Harris in November

(Bloomberg) -- Former Representative Liz Cheney, whose steady rise in the Republican Party ended when she opposed Donald Trump, said Wednesday that she’d vote for his Democratic opponent in the November election.

“As a conservative and someone who believes in and cares deeply about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses — not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said Wednesday at a Sanford School of Public Policy event at Duke University in North Carolina.

Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, served as vice chair — and was one of only two Republicans — on the House committee that investigated the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s efforts to change the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Jeremy Adler, a Cheney spokesman, confirmed her statement.

Elected to a House seat in Wyoming in 2016, she was defeated by a primary challenger backed by Trump in 2022. More than a year earlier, in May 2021, she had been ousted by fellow Republicans from the third-ranking House GOP leadership post of conference chair.

Resentment against her arose after she became one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over allegations that he incited the assault on the US Capitol.

