Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to Meet Scholz in Germany on Friday

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Friday, a spokesman for Germany’s government said.

The two men will meet for a one-on-one conversation in the early afternoon in Germany, according to the spokesman, who declined to give any further details on location and other logistics. AFP reported earlier that the meeting will take place in Frankfurt.

Ukraine’s allies, including US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, are also scheduled to meet in Ramstein, Germany on Friday to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

Germany has been one of the most generous backers of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion, supplying or promising materiel worth about €28 billion ($31 billion) — behind only the US in value. Scholz said Wednesday that Germany will procure 17 advanced air-defense system units for Ukraine to help repel Russian attacks.

