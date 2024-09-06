China’s Premier Signals His Nation Is Open to African Business

(Bloomberg) -- Premier Li Qiang signaled that China will open up more to businesses in Africa, comments that may be aimed at fending off criticism over his nation’s record trade surplus with the continent.

“We need to further strengthen market connectivity,” Li said Friday in Beijing at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, adding his country would “expand unilateral opening up to the least developed countries and work with Africa to keep promoting mutual opening up.”

He pledged to facilitate agricultural shipments and a greater amount of “high-quality goods” from Africa to China, and invited nations to make greater use of a supply-chain expo Beijing launched last year.

Li’s brief speech appeared aimed at addressing worries about China’s trade surplus with Africa climbing to a record $64 billion last year. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier that he wanted to see that figure shrink and “address the structure of our trade.”

Ramaphosa also called “for more sustainable manufacturing and job-creating investments.”

In his speech on Thursday, Xi unveiled a raft of economic sweeteners for Africa, showcasing China’s commitment to strengthening its influence over a continent that’s key to his geopolitical ambitions. That primarily involves offsetting what Beijing views as US “hegemony” of world affairs.

Xi vowed to provide $50 billion in financial support, including $10 billion in investment by Chinese companies. He also waived all tariffs for 33 low-income African economies and also pledged to create 1 million jobs on the continent.

Li expanded on the job-creation theme in his remarks Friday at the forum, Beijing’s main vehicle for managing its relationships in Africa. “Chinese companies in Africa should continue to localize their operations, create more local jobs, train more local talent, and further contribute to local people’s wellbeing,” he said.

China’s three-day charm offensive highlights Beijing’s strategy of positioning itself as the leader of the Global South, a term for the world’s developing nations, as Xi tries to challenge the US-led world order.

The Chinese president has traveled to the African continent five times since taking power, while Barack Obama was the last US leader to go about a decade ago.

Xi chided unnamed Western nations for having inflicted “immense sufferings” on developing countries. He also hosted a gala dinner this week for the continent’s most powerful politicians, illustrating the red-carpet treatment lavished on visiting African leaders.

