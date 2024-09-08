Trump Leads Harris By a Point in NYT-Siena College National Poll

Donald Trump departs a campaign event at the Central Wisconsin Airport on Sept. 7

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by a point in a new national poll by the New York Times and Siena College, as the US election enters its final stretch.

The survey of 1,695 registered voters conducted Sept. 3-6 shows support for Trump at 48% against 47% for Harris, within the three-percentage point margin of error. The poll was carried out via telephone, using live interviewers, in English and Spanish.

The poll shows 56% of registered voters say Trump would do a better job handling the economy, while 51% of voters rate current economic conditions as poor.

Harris and Trump are set to face off on Tuesday night in Philadelphia in what’s currently their only scheduled debate before the November election.

The survey found that 28% of likely voters said they felt they needed to know more about Harris, who became the Democratic nominee when President Joe Biden announced in July he wouldn’t run again.

Democrats had a slight edge in enthusiasm in the latest survey, with 91% saying they were enthusiastic about voting versus 85% of Republicans.

