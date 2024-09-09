Thailand’s $110 Billion Annual Budget Gets Senate Approval

BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 23: A view of Thailand's Parliament building during a pro-democracy rally on May 23, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. A coalition of six parties led by Move Forward have nominated Pita Limjaroenrat as the candidate for Prime Minister. Media reports said that whoever the coalition appoints as prime minister must win 376 parliamentary votes  a combined number from the 250-seat, military-appointed Senate and the lower house. A vote to choose the Prime Minister will be held in August. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images) Photographer: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images AsiaPac

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s annual budget cleared the final hurdle with the Senate approving the 3.75 trillion baht ($110 billion) spending plan that paves the way for new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to roll out fiscal stimulus to jumpstart the nation’s economy.

The budget bill, which proposes a 4.2% increase in state spending from Oct. 1, was backed by 174 senators in the 200-member Senate on Monday. The lower house passed the bill last week, and it now requires a royal endorsement.

The budget outlay — equivalent to about a fifth of the nation’s $500 billion economy - will be a key tool for Paetongtarn to tackle multiple economic challenges ranging from near-record household debt to an aging society. Paetongtarn, 38, is due to announce her government’s policy priorities in parliament on Sept. 12.

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of influential former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected by parliament last month after her predecessor Srettha Thavisin was dismissed by a court over an ethical violation. Her coalition government will expedite a debt restructuring to tackle chronic debt burden facing households and small businesses and accelerate economic stimulus measures, according to a draft of the policy statement.

