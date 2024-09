(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister summoned the Iranian Charge D’Affaires over reports that Tehran sent ballistic missiles to Russia, a move that would mark a worrying development in the war as the Kremlin has stepped up air attacks on its neighbor.

Iran has provided Moscow with hundreds of drones during Russia’s 2 1/2-year war against Ukraine, which kill civilians and destroy the country’s energy infrastructure.

