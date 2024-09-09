US Inflation Expectations Stabilize But Delinquency Concerns Grow

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer inflation expectations have stabilized both at the short- and longer-term horizons in recent months, but Americans continue to grow more concerned about their ability to keep up with debt payments.

Median one- and five-year inflation expectations were unchanged last month at 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday. Delinquency expectations, however, rose for a third straight month to the highest level since April 2020.

Inflation has eased substantially since reaching a four-decade high in 2022, but still-elevated price levels remain a strain on Americans’ finances. A slowdown in hiring and declining job opportunities are likely also shaping how people feel about the economy.

But the survey shows a growing amount of uncertainty in consumers’ inflation expectations. A measure of disagreement across respondents — the difference between the 25th and 75th percentile — increased at all time horizons, according to the report.

Looking ahead five years, a quarter of consumers expect inflation to drop to zero or lower while another subset of respondents think inflation will double to 6% or higher. And at the one-year horizon, the 25th and 75th percentile spread has widened to the most in 15 months.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.