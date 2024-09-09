Walmart Heiress to Co-Host Harris Fundraiser in Jackson Hole

(Bloomberg) -- Christy Walton, an heir to the fortune left by the founder of Walmart Inc., is set to co-host a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris, a sign of the growing support for the Democratic ticket among wealthy donors and business leaders.

Tickets for the Sept. 15 event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a lunch reception featuring Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former Montana Governor Steve Bullock, run from $1,250 to $100,000, according to an invitation reviewed by Bloomberg News. Co-hosts are expected to give at least $50,000 per couple.

Walton, who is listed as a co-host for the event, is one of the prominent Democratic donors who urged President Joe Biden to exit the race after his calamitous debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump. She is worth $15.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Representatives for Walton did not respond to requests for comment.

Walton’s involvement is a sign that Harris is able to attract a broader swath of wealthy supporters than Biden. Harris has seen growing support among donors from Silicon Valley, Wall Street and big business according to Jeffrey Katzenberg, a campaign co-chairman.

Walton, 75, did not donate to Biden’s reelection effort, Federal Election Commission records show. She was among the 168 signatories, including billionaires and corporate executives, of a July letter put together by the Leadership Now Project, who urged Biden to step down following a faltering performance against Trump in late June. That group has since endorsed Harris.

The growing support from the business community comes as Harris has moderated some of her policy proposals from those Biden embraced. Harris has called for a 28% capital gains tax on individuals with income topping $1 million, far less than the 39.6% rate in Biden’s plan. She’s also pushing for increases in a deduction for startup businesses.

Harris amassed a $404 million war chest in August, after raising a record-breaking $361 million last month. Her haul far surpassed Trump, who spent $32 million more than he raised and entered September with $295 million cash on hand.

While Walton didn’t donate to Biden, she gave $50,000 to the Lincoln Project, a super political action committee run by mostly former Republican campaign consultants who create ads attacking Trump. She also gave $150,000 to a group that supports Senate Democrats.

Walton is the widow of John T. Walton, the second son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

