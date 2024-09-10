Egypt Inflation Quickens for First Time in Months on Fuel Hike

A worker beside a display of discounted rice at a supermarket in Obour district of Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Authorities in March let the pound plunge by nearly 40% in a bid to stem a two-year crisis that was pushing the economy of the Middle Easts most populous nation to the brink before a $57 billion global bailout helped turn things around. Photographer: Islam Safwat/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian inflation quickened after a reduction in fuel subsidies, disrupting a five-month streak of deceleration that was paving the way for the first interest-rate cut since 2020.

Annual consumer prices in urban parts of the North African country rose 26.2% in August compared with 25.7% in July, state statistics agency CAPMAS said Tuesday. The index increased 2.1% month-on-month, the most since February and compared with 0.4% in July.

Food and beverage prices, the largest single component of the inflation basket, rose an annual 29%, versus 29.7% in July.

Egypt inflation had been defying expectations by slowing even after authorities let the pound plunge nearly 40% in March to stem a two-year economic and foreign-exchange crisis. The move — which included an interest-rate hike — helped seal a global bailout of about $57 billion led by the International Monetary Fund and United Arab Emirates.

A new wave of subsidy cuts has upset that inflationary trajectory, at least temporarily.

August’s acceleration came after price hikes of as much as 15% for a wide range of fuel products and the raising of some electricity tariffs. The steps followed a 300% increase in subsidized bread costs in June that didn’t affect the consumer-price index.

The uptick in inflation increases the likelihood of Egypt’s central bank keeping interest rates at an all-time high of 27.25% for a fourth consecutive meeting when it next meets on Oct. 17.

Most economists expect the country to embark on a monetary-easing cycle toward the end of this year or in early 2025.

