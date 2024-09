(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Senate approved the general text of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system, bringing his administration closer to controlling the only branch of government that eluded the outgoing leader during his six-year term.

The constitutional reform proposal, whose core goal is to elect all federal judges by popular vote, was approved early Wednesday with 86 votes in favor and 41 votes against.

