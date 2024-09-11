Mexico Reform Set to Pass Senate With Key Opposition Vote

(Bloomberg) -- An opposition senator said he will support President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s judicial reform proposal, likely handing the ruling coalition the deciding vote to approve the plan in the Senate.

Miguel Angel Yunes Marquez, of the opposition PAN party, said that after evaluating the judicial reform, which seeks to elect all of Mexico’s federal judges by popular vote, he decided to support it.

“In the most difficult decision of my life, I have decided to vote in favor of the bill to create a new model for the administration of justice,” he said late Tuesday during the reform’s debate in the Senate.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.