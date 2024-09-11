Trump Says He’s Not Inclined Toward Another Debate With Harris

Donald Trump speaks to the media in the spin room following the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 10.

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said he is not inclined to have another debate with Kamala Harris after initially suggesting several additional match-ups to supplement Tuesday’s forum.

“I am not inclined to do it because I won the debate by a lot,” the former president said Wednesday morning in an interview on Fox News, refuting analysts who said the vice president had bested him. “I don’t know that I want to do another debate.”

He added that Harris’ request for additional debates suggests she lost the event Tuesday.

“The losing person, the fighter, the debater, they always ask for a rematch. I won the debate,” he said Wednesday.

The former president did leave open the prospect of another contest, however.

‘Settle In’

“But I think we let it settle in, and let’s see what happens,” Trump said.

A month ago Trump floated three debates with Harris, including the one already agreed upon for Sept. 10. The Harris campaign previously said it would only commit to additional debates if Trump showed up to Tuesday’s event. Immediately following the debate, the Harris campaign said they welcomed more, and Fox News subsequently reached out to both candidates to lock in a spot.

Tuesday’s debate carried added significance as polls forecast a razor-edged race. The New York Times/Siena College on Sunday showed Trump led Harris nationally by a point.

Trump on Wednesday morning said that network should host an event if it were to take place, but that it shouldn’t be moderated by Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier — after their critical coverage of his performance Tuesday.

Fact Checks

Trump also railed against Tuesday’s host network, ABC, for fact-checking various claims the former president made — including noting that there were no credible reports of immigrants eating animals in Springfield, Ohio, and that abortions couldn’t take place after a baby is born.

Tuesday’s debate saw the candidates spar over numerous topics, including abortion, the economy and the border. A CNN exit poll showed 63% of people who watched the forum said Harris won.

