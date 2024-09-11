Yen Gains to Strongest Since Jan. 2 After BOJ Official Speaks

Japanese 10,000 yen banknotes arranged in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The yen holds gains made as US rate-hike expectations wane in wake of conflict in the Middle East. Photographer: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The yen advanced to its strongest level against the dollar since the start of the year after a Bank of Japan board member signaled that future interest-rate increases remain on the table if its price and economic outlooks are met.

The Japanese currency rallied to as high as 141.51 versus the greenback, the strongest level since Jan. 2, after BOJ Board Member Junko Nakagawa said financial conditions would remain easy even if the bank hikes rates. Nakagawa also said the central bank needs to watch upside risks to prices and that real rates are at very low levels.

While most BOJ watchers expect the central bank to hold interest rates steady at its meeting next week, Nakagawa’s comments serve as a reminder that rate hikes are still in the pipeline should the economy and prices continue in line with forecasts.

The yen’s move also happened as Democrat Kamala Harris opened her presidential debate with Republican Donald Trump.

Nakagawa’s comments that appeared to be positive about normalizing monetary policy may have triggered losses in dollar-buying positions betting on US CPI and a 25 basis point rate cut in September, according to Hiroyuki Machida, director of Japan FX & commodities sales at ANZ Group Holdings.

The yen has been in a broad appreciation trend since hitting a multi-decade low of 161.95 on July 3. Much of the turnaround has been driven by market expectations that the interest rate differential between the US and Japan will narrow further this year.

Nakagawa’s comments underpin the BOJ’s message that it will raise rates further if conditions are right, a stance signaled recently by board members including Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Most economists expect the BOJ to hold policy steady when the board concludes its next meeting on Sept. 20, with many expecting authorities to wait until December or January before making its next move.

