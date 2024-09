(Bloomberg) -- Czech cabinet ministers have made some progress in talks about spending priorities within the proposed state budget for next year, the CTK newswire reported.

While negotiations will continue, ruling coalition officials have agreed on a way to fund the construction of apartments, CTK cited Regional Development Minister Ivan Bartos as saying. Bartos previously called the draft budget unacceptable because it did not earmark money for his housing program.

