Le Pen Leads Poll Ahead of France’s 2027 Presidential Election

(Bloomberg) -- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen would easily win the first round of the presidential election if it were held next Sunday, according to a survey of voting intentions by Ifop.

The polling company tested her candidacy against 13 potential opponents from across the political spectrum. In every case, she led with 34% to 35% of the vote.

Her nearest rival would be President Emmanuel Macron’s first prime minister, Edouard Philippe, who confirmed last week that he plans a bid to succeed his former boss in the next election, due in 2027. He obtained a score of 27% in the poll.

Gabriel Attal, who was premier for eight months until last week, would get 24%, according to the survey of 1,107 adults carried out online on Sept. 6-9 and published on Thursday. The margin of error was 1.4 points to 3.1 points.

Le Pen lost against Macron in the second-round runoff in the last two presidential elections.

