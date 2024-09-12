Thailand Raises Flood Warnings as Death Toll Rises After Yagi

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand warned a new storm may cause more floods and landslides, while death toll from Typhoon Yagi and the monsoon rains continued to rise.

More than 40 provinces were placed on alert for possible flash floods as a new tropical depression is expected to strengthen through Sept. 18, the Office of National Water Resources said in statement Thursday. Since Sept. 10, at least nine people have died due to floods in the northern provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, according to the government.

Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year, has also wreaked havoc in neighboring Vietnam, where it left at least 157 people dead and 139 more missing. In Thailand, about 34,000 households mostly in the northern provinces have been affected, prompting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to order immediate assistance.

More torrential rain nationwide is expected from Sept. 13 to early next week, the Thai Meteorological Department said Thursday.

The third quarter is usually monsoon season for the Southeast Asian nation. Since Aug. 16, floods and landslides have killed 33 people across the country and affected nearly 110,000 households, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

