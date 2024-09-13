Russia’s Shoigu Visits North Korea to Stoke Arms Trade Worries

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu held talks in Pyongyang with leader Kim Jong Un during a visit likely to stir concerns about arms transfers that help the Kremlin in its war on Ukraine.

Shoigu and Kim discussed a wide range of bilateral and international topics when they met Friday, according to a statement from the Security Council. The meeting is aimed at facilitating a deal Kim signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin this year, it said.

The visit is the second by Shoigu to North Korea in a little more than a year. Shoigu, then the defense minister, met Kim in July of 2023 and was given a tour by the North Korean leader of his latest weapons, which included ballistic missiles that Ukraine and others said made their way to the battlefield a few months later.

Soon after that visit, satellite imagery showed increased trade between North Korea and Russia that the US and its partners said included millions of rounds of artillery shells as well as the short-range ballistic missiles used to attack Ukraine.

The two also met when Kim visited Russia in September of that year.

The latest Shoigu visit is part of a series of high-level interactions between the neighbors that included Putin’s first trip to Pyongyang in more than 20 years and the dispatch of a high-level military delegation to the North Korean capital in July.

Kim and Putin in June signed a deal to come to each other’s defense if one is attacked. It bound the two US adversaries even closer and raised the risks of military action on the Korean Peninsula.

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent Putin into global isolation, it has also drawn him closer to Kim. The North Korean leader has supported the Kremlin’s war and holds vast stores of munitions that are interoperable with the Soviet-era systems Russia is using on the frontlines. In return for the weapons, Russia has supplied materials and technology that have propped up North Korea’s economy and advanced Kim’s development of arms, South Korean officials have said.

North Korea’s official media hasn’t yet reported Shoigu’s visit, but earlier this week, Pyongyang conducted the test of a ballistic missile that it has shipped to Russia.

North Korea and Russia have denied the accusations of arms transfers despite a multitude of evidence showing them taking place.

