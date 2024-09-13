Swedish Government to Lower Marginal Tax Rate for High Earners

The Nordiska Kompaniet NK luxury department store in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A price measure that strips out energy costs and the effect of interest-rate changes rose 8.2% from a year earlier, according to data published by Statistics Sweden on Wednesday.

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government pledged to lower marginal tax rates by extending tax deductions across higher income groups from next year.

The reform, expected to cost some 4.7 billion kronor ($460 million), is intended to increase productivity and motivate people to educate themselves for more qualified roles, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said in an op-ed in the business daily Dagens Industri.

The announcement comes as part of a 2025 budget that entails reforms amounting to some 60 billion kronor. It was part of a package that the government had prepared to introduce already this year, but was postponed to avoid the risk of fueling inflation. As price increases have now subsided, Svantesson has pledged to boost spending next year to help the largest Nordic nation’s faltering economy.

According to an inquiry into the effects of the move published last year, extending the deductions would lower the top marginal tax rate to 52% from 55%. Svantesson said it is an important step toward the center-right government’s ambition to allow employees to keep at least half of their incomes.

“The current progressive tax deduction means that a specialist doctor or a research manager will have to pay more than half of every additional dollar earned in taxes,” Svantesson and her co-authors from coalition parties said. “That leads to a lack of labor in highly-qualified professions, and to the number of hours worked being too low.”

