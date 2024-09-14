French Favor PM Barnier Over Macron Amid Political Paralysis

Michel Barnier, France's incoming prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. The appointment of the conservative politician is a first step toward ending months of political uncertainty in France after snap elections delivered a National Assembly where no group has the majority required to govern alone.

(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has a higher approval rating than President Emmanuel Macron as he works to form a new government, according to a poll by Ipsos.

The survey published in La Tribune newspaper showed 34% of respondents are satisfied with Barnier. This compares with 30% for Macron, up 2 points from June when he unexpectedly called a snap election that resulted in a hung parliament and months of political paralysis.

The opinion poll also found 32% of those surveyed would be in favor of far-right National Rally leaders Marine Le Pen or Jordan Bardella becoming president in 2027, edging out former prime ministers Gabriel Attal and Edouard Philippe, who both stood at 31%. Respondents were the most against the idea of leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon or far-right Eric Zemmour becoming president.

France’s legislative election left no group with a majority in the National Assembly. Barnier was appointed this month and is attempting to form a government that may depend on Le Pen to survive. On Saturday she called for a fresh vote within a year, saying the current situation “can’t hold.”

The Ipsos survey of 1,000 people was conducted over the internet between Sept. 11-13. The pollsters didn’t provide a margin of error but said the results were 95% reliable.

