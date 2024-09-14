South African Deputy President Falls Ill While Delivering Speech

Paul Mashatile, South Africa's deputy president, addresses the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. The ANC, which has ruled South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994, is losing support across the country amid record power cuts, failing municipalities and corruption scandals. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile fell ill while giving a speech in the northeast of the country.

Mashatile, 62, started feeling faint toward the end of his address in the northeastern town of Tzaneen on Saturday, his spokesman Keith Khoza said in remarks broadcast on Johannesburg-based eNCA. The deputy leader was receiving medical attention, he said.

Khoza denied an earlier report by state broadcaster SABC that Mashatile had been sent to the hospital after collapsing. He said the deputy president’s condition may be heat-related.

The temperature in Tzaneen, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of the capital, Pretoria, reached as high as 37 degrees C on Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

--With assistance from Colleen Goko.

