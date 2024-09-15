Somaliland Will Press Ahead With Nov. 13 Presidential Election

(Bloomberg) -- Somaliland authorities said a presidential election in the breakaway African region will take place on Nov. 13 as planned, two years later than originally scheduled.

The self-proclaimed republic’s national elections commission on Saturday officially awarded certificates of candidacy to candidates from three national parties.

Among those cleared to run is President Muse Bihi Abdi of the ruling Kulmiye Party, who’s held office since December 2017.

A former British protectorate, Somaliland united with Italian Somalia in 1960 after independence, before breaking away in 1991 after a civil war erupted. Since then, it’s been pushing for international recognition that would allow it to source foreign funding and aid.

