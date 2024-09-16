IMF Eyes Decision on Loan-Penalty Relief by October Meetings

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund is aiming to make a decision on whether to change its policy of charging big borrowers extra fees by the time of its major annual gathering in Washington next month, according to people familiar with the situation.

The IMF’s executive board plans Monday to hold an informal meeting on the review of the so-called surcharges, a reevaluation that it announced in April, according to the people, who asked not to be identified without permission to speak publicly.

Some of the board members — 24 directors representing the fund’s member countries plus Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva — are expected to voice their positions on the issue, the people said.

An IMF spokesperson declined to comment on the planned timing for the surcharge review completion.

The fund said in April that “a number” of its board members were open to reviewing policies around surcharges. Any change would require 70% of the board’s votes.

The IMF board and staff also held a question-and-answer session to review options Wednesday, the people added. Following these two meetings, the goal is to have a decision on whether to reduce the fees prior to the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings the week of Oct. 21, they said.

The IMF’s review “may result in changes to the policy,” spokeswoman Julie Kozack said Thursday in a briefing, adding that any change would need to consider the IMF’s “credit risk management framework.”

“The review aims ultimately to ensure that the IMF can continue to provide financing at affordable rates to the members who need our support,” she said.

The fees apply to nations that borrow more than their allotted share or take longer to repay loans. The Washington-based fund has imposed the fees as a way to discourage its biggest borrowers from becoming too reliant on the crisis lender.

The burden, which has topped about $6 billion, is being carried mainly by a handful of countries including Argentina, Egypt and Ukraine, according to IMF data compiled by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a progressive think tank that supports surcharge relief.

More than 20 nations currently pay surcharges, up from eight in 2019, as the economic and political risks of the post-pandemic world have pushed the IMF’s lending to a near-record above $150 billion to almost 100 countries. Fund data compiled by CEPR show that the fees are being paid by 40% of nations that need to repay the fund in the next five years.

The fund charges a rate of 200 basis points on loans above 187.5% of a country’s “quota” of IMF financing. That rises to 300 basis points if the loan remains above that threshold after three years, according to the IMF’s website. That’s on top of the IMF’s basic rate, which currently totals about 500 basis points.

Higher global interest rates, particularly from the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, mean that the total rate on some loans from the IMF is now higher than 8%, double the level before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US, the IMF’s biggest shareholder, has signaled a willingness to consider relief. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh said in a speech September 2023 that the Biden administration was open to new approaches that help countries while protecting the IMF’s balance sheet and incentivizing repayment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.