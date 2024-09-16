Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Charged With Gun Crimes

Palm Beach County Sheriff personnel block a road near the Trump International Golf Club after an apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sept. 16. Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- The suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was charged Monday with violating federal gun laws.

Ryan Routh, 58, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Florida.

These may just be initial charges filed against Routh, who was arrested by police on Sunday outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said it is investigating the incident as a possible assassination attempt targeting Trump.

The criminal complaint allows authorities to hold Routh in custody pending a formal indictment that is expected to be presented on Sept. 30. Additional charges could be added at that time.

The incident occurred while Trump, the Republican nominee for president, was golfing.

According to the criminal complaint, a Secret Service agent saw what appeared to be a rifle poking out of a tree line at the golf course on Sunday. The agent fired in the direction of the rifle.

Routh was apprehended after being chased in a vehicle by police.

Investigators have determined that Routh was previously convicted in December 2002 with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and in March 2010 with multiple counts of possession of stolen goods, according to the complaint. Both convictions were in North Carolina.

The federal charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years in prison. The obliterated serial number charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The case is US v. Routh, 24-mj-08441, US District Court, Southern District of Florida.

