A car among debris following flooding in Ladek-Zdroj, southern Poland, on Sept. 16. Photographer: Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the European Union is poised to commit €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) to help countries rebuild after the flood.

The funds will be released following the assessment of damages, he told reporters in southwestern city of Wroclaw on Tuesday. Polish prime minister has discussed the matter with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen may visit Wroclaw in the coming days or hours, he said.

