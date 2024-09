A man walks past the logo of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at the agency's headquarters ahead of the arrival of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Najib is at the center of investigations looking into the Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB and whether it was used for embezzlement or money laundering. Photographer: Rahman Roslan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency said Mahathir Mohamad’s two eldest sons declared their assets on time in a monthslong probe targeting the 99-year-old former premier, and it’s now seeking more information from them.

“The investigation on the asset declaration is still ongoing,” Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Azam Baki said at a briefing on Wednesday.

