Harris Plans Meeting With Zelenskiy in Washington Next Week

Kamala Harris with Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a meeting on the sideline of the Summit on peace in Ukraine, near Lucerne, on June 15. Photographer: Alessandro Della Valle/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy in Washington next week, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the Democratic nominee tries to broaden her foreign policy profile.

Harris has strongly supported President Joe Biden’s steadfast support of Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion, which began in February 2022.

The encounter comes at a crucial time as Russian forces have made some gains in the deadlocked conflict as winter approaches.

Zelenskiy is expected to push for NATO and European Union membership, economic and security agreements and a continued supply of more advanced weapons as part of his “victory plan” when he visits the US, according to people familiar with the matter

He’s due to present the plan to Biden when they meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later this month. He is also keen to share the plans with Harris and Trump.

During last week’s presidential debate, Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, twice declined to say if he wanted Ukraine to win the war, instead saying he wanted the fighting to end and would have the two countries’ leaders meet and work out a deal.

Harris seized on Trump’s comments, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin would be “sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe” if Trump hadn’t lost to President Joe Biden in 2020.

The impending Zelenskiy-Harris meeting was reported earlier by CNN.

