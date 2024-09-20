Georgia Risks Election Delay by Approving Hand Counting of Votes

People hand count 2020 Presidential election ballots during an audit at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration office in Lawrenceville, Georgia in Nov. 2020.

(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s State Election Board approved a controversial new rule requiring all ballots to be hand-counted at each of the state’s polling sites, just weeks before early voting is scheduled to start in the pivotal swing state.

The state’s Republican-controlled election board, meeting in Atlanta on Friday, pushed the measure through 3-2, despite concerns over the limited amount of time left to implement new measures and the potential for it to delay results in the upcoming presidential election.

Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, had warned that requiring hand counting of ballots at the state’s 2,400 precincts will significantly delay getting results and raise concerns about ballot security.

“What you want to have is as few moving parts as possible because the more moving parts you have, the more chance you have for error,” Raffensperger said Thursday at an election forum in Michigan.

Almost 5 million people voted in the last presidential election in the state, which Joe Biden narrowly won, prompting unfounded accusations by former President Donald Trump over voting irregularities.

Trump had previously praised the state’s new voting certification guidelines, and at a recent campaign rally praised members of the election board, referring to them as “pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency and victory.”

