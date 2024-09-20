North Carolina Governor Says Robinson Furor Could Benefit Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event at Bojangles Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Harris is looking to harness the momentum from her strong showing in Tuesday's presidential debate with a tour of key swing states, even as her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, is about to embark on a trip to the West, where he'll be pressed to show donors and supporters a plan to regain his footing.

(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said the controversy surrounding Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson could help Vice President Kamala Harris flip his state for Democrats on Election Day.

Robinson, a Republican running to replace Cooper, a Democrat, has come under fire after CNN reported that he posted sexually explicit and derogatory content on an adult website, including describing himself as a “Black Nazi,” condoning slavery, using antisemitic language to refer to Jewish people, and discussing watching young women shower.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has endorsed Robinson and is planning to hold a rally in the state on Saturday, though the North Carolina candidate is not expected to attend, according to the Associated Press.

“Even before this, that Kamala Harris was on track to make history and win North Carolina,” Cooper said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday. “I think North Carolina can make history again, and I think this makes it more likely, because Donald Trump has embraced Mark Robinson.”

Robinson has denied the allegations, calling them “salacious tabloid lies” in a video message, and vowed to stay in the race.

Harris’ campaign Friday released a new ad seeking to tie Trump to Robinson, highlighting past comments from the former president praising the lieutenant governor, including referring to him as “better than Martin Luther King.”

“North Carolinians are very independent, and they will split their ticket. We’ve seen this time and time again. So this is not unusual. We’re very purple state. We’re always going to be close,” Cooper said. “But I’ll tell you this, Donald Trump has to win North Carolina in order to be president. If Kamala Harris can win this race here, and we believe she can, she’s the next president of the United States.”

An August Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found Harris leading Trump in North Carolina, 49% to 47%. Harris has ramped up her campaigning in the state, including recently making trips to Charlotte and Greensboro.

