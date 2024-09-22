Harris to Unveil Economic Policy Plans This Week, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to unveil new economic policies this week, Reuters reported.
The agenda would promote wealth creation for Americans and set economic incentives for business to participate in that goal, according to the report, which cited sources it didn’t identify and didn’t elaborate on the proposals. Harris’ campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Two polls published Sunday suggest that Harris is narrowing Republican nominee Donald Trump’s advantage on whom voters trust more on the US economy.
Trump’s campaign announced later Sunday he’ll deliver remarks in Georgia on Tuesday on lowering taxes for US business owners and the importance of buying American-made goods.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.