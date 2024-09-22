Harris to Unveil Economic Policy Plans This Week, Reuters Says

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event at Bojangles Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Harris is looking to harness the momentum from her strong showing in Tuesday's presidential debate with a tour of key swing states, even as her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, is about to embark on a trip to the West, where he'll be pressed to show donors and supporters a plan to regain his footing.

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to unveil new economic policies this week, Reuters reported.

The agenda would promote wealth creation for Americans and set economic incentives for business to participate in that goal, according to the report, which cited sources it didn’t identify and didn’t elaborate on the proposals. Harris’ campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Two polls published Sunday suggest that Harris is narrowing Republican nominee Donald Trump’s advantage on whom voters trust more on the US economy.

Trump’s campaign announced later Sunday he’ll deliver remarks in Georgia on Tuesday on lowering taxes for US business owners and the importance of buying American-made goods.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.