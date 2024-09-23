Harris Should Keep Biden’s Cabinet, Ally Lujan Grisham Says

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Kamala Harris should keep much of Joe Biden’s cabinet in place if she defeats Donald Trump in November, said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“You’ve got a really good cabinet,” said Lujan Grisham in response to a question on whether she’d accept a top position in Harris’ administration if the vice president wins. She added that “continuity is a very valuable asset,” particularly given that Congress has a lot of newer members.

Lujan Grisham spoke in an interview on the sidelines of the Clinton Global Initiative event in New York, where she gave remarks ahead of a panel about health equity and economic inclusion for older people.

Recent data shows that Harris and the Democratic National Committee are outspending Trump and the Republican Party each day by a margin of three-to-one. The Harris campaign spent an average of $7.5 million a day in August, compared to a $2.6 million daily average for Trump.

Lujan Grisham was among the names vetted to serve as Harris’ vice presidential nominee, according to reports.

“Whatever folks ask me to do, of course I’ll do my very best to do it, but I’m good,” the governor said.

