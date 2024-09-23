Zambian President Suspends Three Constitutional Court Judges

Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia's president, during a Bloomberg Television interview in Paris, France, on Friday, June 23, 2023. Zambia reached an agreement in principle to restructure $6.3 billion of bilateral debt even though the accord didnt meet all the governments targets, according to Hichilema.

(Bloomberg) -- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema suspended three Constitutional Court judges with immediate effect, his office announced Monday, without providing reasons.

The president acting on recommendations in a report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission suspended Anne Sitali, Mugeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda, according to a statement.

The three judges were appointed by Hichilema’s predecessor Edgar Lungu in 2016. All three upheld Lungu’s election victory later that year after Hichilema approached the court to overturn it, citing irregularities.

The move may increase scrutiny of Zambia’s democracy. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights last month expressed concern over multiple allegations of authorities making arbitrary arrests of opposition leaders on charges including unlawful assembly and espionage. The government rejected the allegations.

--With assistance from Taonga Mitimingi.

